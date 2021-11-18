Leader of Kansas City nonprofit accused of selling new IDs, fake documents to ex-cons

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man in charge of a non-profit organization is indicted by a federal grand jury for claiming to hire convicted felons.

Michael Green, 50, runs Kansas City Community Source, Inc. The company is a non-profit that claims to hire felons after they are released from prison.

Green is accused of creating fake identification, drivers licenses, and employment documents, including paystubs, to ex-cons who were ordered to find jobs as part of their release from prison. Court documents show Green is also accused of verifying that the parolees worked for Kansas City Community Source, Inc.

The felons allegedly paid Green for the fake documents. As part of the fee, Green is also accused of responding to calls and written inquires from federal probation officers.

Green is charged with three counts of making false statements, as well as other related crimes.