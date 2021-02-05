Leaders at Prairie Point Elementary surprise students by dressing up as KC Wolf, Chiefs cheerleader

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two school leaders in the Park Hill School District dressed up to get their students smiling today.

Principal Danny Todtfeld and Assistant Principal Sarah McQuinn from Prairie Point Elementary School dressed up as KC Wolf and a Chiefs cheerleader Friday.

Todtfeld says it’s important to make sure the kids are having fun.

“We just bring back some happiness and cheer,” he said. “Not just the kids, but also the families when they came through the car rider line. It really boosted the mood of our community.”

A teacher at the school made the KC Wolf costume.

