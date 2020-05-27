Leaders in KCK’s Argentine neighborhood ready to work together to curb crime

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — KCK’S Argentine neighborhood is usually quiet, but residents say lately that has’t been the case.

Police said the last few weeks, there’s been an increase in violent crime.

“I think maybe they kind of feel like maybe the police are being more relaxed about what they are doing,” said Mario Esobar, Argentine Neighborhood Association president.

On Sunday, a 17-year-old died following a triple shooting. This came just days after KCK Police Chief Michael York penned an open letter to the Argentine community, address the rise in crime. He also announced the return of regularly scheduled community policing.

District 3 County Commissioner Christian Ramirez is kind of the man behind the letter, as he asked York to write it.

“I felt like I had to because the community felt they weren’t being reassured enough that the police department was doing their part in investigating reports of the gun shots and the crime increasing in Argentine,” Ramirez said.

Escobar said his neighborhood group hopes to meet with county commissioners and police to get a handle on this unnerving situation.

“It’s good that people here in the neighborhood takes notice of what’s going on. They take pride in their community,” he said.

As for now, Escobar has faith the neighborhood can cut down on crime if they work together.

Ramirez said he’s working on putting together a neighborhood meeting, which he hopes will include government officials and police as well.