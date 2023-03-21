KANSAS CITY, Kan. — County and federal leaders highlighted a program they hope will make streets safer in Wyandotte county.

“Right now we are looking at a 16 year high in road way deaths and that’s across the country and Kansas is no exception,” Rep. Sharice Davids (D-Kan.) said.

Representative calls the increase alarming. On Monday, it was an intersection at 10th and Central Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas where a woman died crossing the street when the driver of a car hit her.

“No one should lose a family member or a community member like this it’s absolutely preventable and it’s heart breaking,” Davids said.

“We know from high accident rates and traffic numbers in certain areas – that establishing a zero-vision action plan will positively impact our community,” said Mayor Tyrone Garner of the Unified Government of Wyandotte County.

The zero vision plan funded by the federal infrastructure bill aims to identify dangerous roadways.

Studying where crashes happen and why. Plus finding solutions to prevent them in the first place.

The county sees an estimated 4,000 traffic crashes each year.

“Moving from thinking about it as cars going place to place and instead having people going place to place in multi modes,” said Alyssa Marcy, the long range planner for the Unified Government.

The hope is in one year the different areas they plan on studying will be complete and the work of fixing the problems can begin.

“One of the missions is to help Wyandotte county a great and safe place – to live, work and raise a family this includes ensuring we have a safe and equitable transportation systems,” Garner said.