Leak at Gardner Aquatic Center could delay pool’s opening day

GARDNER, Kan. — A water line break could push back opening day at the Gardner Aquatic Center.

City crews are working to remove portions of the concrete deck at the Gardner Aquatic Center in order to locate a line break in the water system.

City Communications Manager Daneeka Marshall-Oquendo said damage to a drain is causing the pool to lose water when staff try to fill it.

The city is postponing season pass sales for the aquatic center until the leak can be repaired.

City crews discovered the leak a couple weeks ago, but inclement weather has slowed efforts to locate and repair the leak. Marshall-Oquendo said it’s unclear how long repairs will take to complete once the damaged water line is located.

The lap lane pool is expected to open on June 5. Marshall-Oquendo said city staff won’t set an opening date for the rest of the facility until the water line is repaired.