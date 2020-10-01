Learning online bringing frustrations to some metro families with special needs students

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — This unique school year is bringing lots of challenges for families. The struggles are especially stark for those with special needs students that are learning online.

About 30% of students in Independence are attending school virtually. The rest are either full face-to-face or hybrid.

While the virtual learning piece comes easy for some, for many families, it brings frustrations that can seem impossible to overcome.

Eight-year-old Tylor Butts can talk your ear off about Minecraft. But when it comes to sitting still and doing schoolwork on the computer, that’s another story.

Tylor has ADHD, Autism and behavioral challenges.

“He’ll sit there and spin the whole entire time while he’s trying to do it,” said Tylor’s mom Felisha. “I still have to write for him. I still have to spell everything out for him, which is something the school district should be doing.”

Felisha is thankful his teacher’s been a big help. But she’s concerned about what Tylor is not getting with virtual learning.

She said his home school has yet to schedule IEP meetings to help meet his special needs.

“Every single special needs kid needs the same access they had previously before,” Felisha said.

For many families, returning to full in-person learning with access to the specialized services kids like Tylor need would be a huge help.

“That’s one of those groups we are looking to bring back sooner,” said Independence School District Superintendent Dr. Dale Herl. “So they may be their own specific group, rather than just saying seniors, juniors or sophomores. Certainly with special education, we want to make sure we always meet those IEP needs.”

But Felisha knows many families like hers will have reasons to continue with remote learning and hopes the district can find ways to make sure all families have access to the resources their kids need to succeed.

“I know I’m not the only one having these difficulties with the school district, it’s several others,” Felisha said. “If they would take time and actually listen to us, i think everyone could find a happy medium.

Independence is set to allow high school seniors the chance to return to full-time in-person classes )ctober 5.

It plans to wait at least 2 weeks until the 19th, before determining if it’s safe to bring other students, like special needs kids back.