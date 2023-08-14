PLATTE CITY, Mo. — A suspect critically injured after a Leavenworth police shooting in Platte County last week has died from his injuries.

The Leavenworth Police Department confirmed the person shot by Leavenworth officers during his arrest died from his injuries.

Around 12:45 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 10, Leavenworth police were called to assist EMS and the Leavenworth Fire Department with a domestic dispute at a home near Spruce Street and Columbia Avenue.

After a preliminary investigation, officers began searching for a 25-year-old male suspect wanted for attempted first-degree murder, kidnapping, rape, aggravated domestic battery involving strangulation and violation of a protection order.

Leavenworth Police Chief Pat Kitchens said the suspect was spotted in his vehicle in Leavenworth. When officers attempted to stop the man, he sped off, leading police on a chase into Platte County, Missouri.

The chase ended near Missouri 45 Spur and 92 Highway, and the suspect and officers exchanged gunfire, police said. Platte County Sheriff Mark Owen did not specify if the officers or the suspect fired the first shot.

Platte County Sheriff Mark Owen said the suspect was shot and taken to North Kansas City Hospital.

The Platte County Sheriff’s Office described the incident as the culmination of an extremely serious domestic situation where the suspect violated an order of protection.

Police have not yet said if this suspect had a weapon. Owen only said there was an altercation during the traffic stop.

Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said they had charges ready to file but due to the suspect’s passing, they’ve determined it’s unnecessary.

Leavenworth police said the matter remains under investigation by the Platte County Sheriffs Office.