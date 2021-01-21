Leavenworth Co. sets up site for those interested in a COVID-19 vaccine

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — The Leavenworth County Health Department has released information about how it plans to vaccinate thousands of people living and working there.

The department released a survey for those interested in getting a COVID-19 vaccine. The site is not to schedule a vaccine appointment or reserve a dose.

Leavenworth County hasn’t received doses for public vaccinations. When it does, it will use information collected through the survey to contact people. At that time the health department will give further instructions on how to schedule and appointment for a vaccination.

The health department asked for the public to refrain from calling to ask about vaccine availability. There are not enough employees to return calls regarding the status of the survey.

Gov. Laura Kelly announced Thursday that Kansas moved to Phase 2 of its COVID-19 vaccination plan.

That means people 65 and older, those in certain congregate settings and high-contact critical workers will be eligible for the vaccine.

The governor stressed that approximately 1 million Kansans are included in Phase 2, but next week’s supply of vaccines from the federal government only contains about 45,000 first doses. Not everyone in Phase 2 will be able to receive their COVID-19 vaccine immediately, Kelly said in a statement.