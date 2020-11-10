Leavenworth County mourning again after Easton firefighter dies in crash while heading to fire

EASTON, Kan. — Tragedy has struck the Leavenworth County community once again.

At about 11 p.m. Sunday night, a home off W. Riley Street in Easton burst into flames. The owner of the home, who is blind, tried to cook steaks and caused a grease fire.

Firefighters responded to the scene, but one firefighter didn’t make it.

“My friend came out. He said he was going to go out on the porch and smoke, and he went out and I heard him yelling at Lenny — ‘Lenny, get out of the house. The house is on fire,” Easton resident Brenda Gatewood said.

Johnny Ivison Jr. was driving north up 231st Street, headed toward that blaze, but died in a car crash. Local authorities declined to comment on the cause of the crash.

Still, local bartender Elizabeth Gates said the 23-year-old should be remembered as a hero. The Easton Township Fire Department is an all-volunteer department, so Ivison was giving his time to help the community.

“He had young children and a wife, and that is devastating,” she said. “He’s leaving them behind but at least they’ll know that their dad was a hero. He was a hero.”

Gates said the Leavenworth County community was already grieving before losing Ivison.

“Everybody is very sad about what happened last week,” she said. “Now this last night.”

Less than two weeks ago, the county lost another first responder. On Oct. 30, Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Det. Cpl. Daniel Abramovitz died in a crash with a school bus. He was a 26-year veteran of the department who planned to retire next March.

And before that two young boys were found shot to death in their Leavenworth County home. Their father, Donald Ray Jackson Jr., has been charged with their murders.

The Easton Township Fire Department is raising funds for Ivison’s family here.