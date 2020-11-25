Leavenworth County opts out of Kansas mask order as two cities choose own mandate

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — More counties across Kansas are choosing to follow Gov. Laura Kelly’s mask mandate this time around.

That’s why Tammy Rouselo in Basehor iwas surprised by Leavenworth County’s decision to opt out.

“There’s always follow the leader. So we were surprised because it doesn’t just follow what everyone else is doing,” Rouselo said.

The county is letting cities choose whether to implement mask mandates. So far the cities of Leavenworth and Lansing have adopted requirements of their own.



“If it’s going to be different, if we have the choice then the lines need to be spoke about frequently so that people know,” Rouselo said.

At this point, Basehor, Linwood, Tonganoxie and other unincorporated parts of Leavenworth County do not have mask requirements. It’s making things a little complicated.



“It just goes with the sign of the times. I mean, there’s a lot of people who have two different sides of everything,” Debbie McClain said.

McClain at Crossroads United Methodist Church in Lansing respects people’s right to either wear a mask or not. But said it’d be less confusing if county and city leaders were on the same page.

“I feel bad for the ones that look at it as if someone’s telling them what to do. I’m doing it for the good of the people and the good of everyone around me,” McClain said.

The mask order in Lansing starts this Friday. Those who violate the mask mandate in the city of Leavenworth could be fined.