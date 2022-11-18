KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A federal inmate is indicted for assaulting two correctional officers at the Leavenworth Penitentiary.

Warren Richardson is charged with two counts of attempted murder of a correctional officer, two counts of assaulting a correctional officer with a deadly weapon, two counts of assault, and one count of possession of contraband.

Richardson is accused of using a handmade weapon with a 1.5-inch sharpened metal point to stab the two prison guards on Feb, 6, 2021, according to the federal indictment.

According to federal prison records, Richardson remains in prison at the Leavenworth Penitentiary.

He was sent to the federal prison after being indicted on drug possession and distribution charges in 2019. Court documents also accused him of using a firearm to traffic drugs at the time.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.