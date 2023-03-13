LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — The City of Leavenworth will be launching a new ride share service next month.

The program is a partnership with the city, the Guidance Center and the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority.

The service will consist of three passenger vans that will operate from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.

The city says RideLV vans will only respond to requests for rides rather than having sustained routes or stops.

Cost for rides are $2 per trip, so a round trip would cost a rider $4.

The service is only available in the city of Leavenworth and only for destinations in the city.

Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Funding for the RideLV Micro Transit was provided by a series of grants from state resources and funding from the City of Leavenworth.

Rides will not connect to Kansas City at this time.

For additional information on the new service, click here.