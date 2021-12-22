Leavenworth man arrested for suspected distribution of fentanyl, cocaine

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — A Leavenworth, Kansas man was arrested earlier this week after multiple illegal drugs and a weapon were seized by deputies on his property.

The Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant Monday at a home near Kemp Street and Quincy Street for suspected distribution of fentanyl and cocaine.

The search resulted in the seizure of approximately 1,000 fentanyl pills, 30 grams of cocaine, 10 grams of marijuana, several items of drug paraphernalia to include scales and pipes, a semi-automatic 9mm with a fully loaded 30 round magazine, and $1,450.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

The 23-year-old resident of the home was taken into custody. He has not been identified at this time as charges are pending with the Leavenworth County Prosecutors Office.

