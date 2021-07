LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — A 25-year-old man is charged with the first-degree murder of a Leavenworth teenager.

Cody Scott Huninghake made his first appearance in court on Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies found the body of a 17-year-old Saturday evening inside a Leavenworth house. Investigators said they responded to the home because of an argument.

Investigators took Huninghake into custody at the scene.