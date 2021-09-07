Leavenworth man charged with stealing $3,200 lawnmower from 13-year-old boy

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — A 59-year-old Leavenworth man has been charged in connection with stealing a cub cadet zero turn mower with an estimated value of $3,200 from a 13-year-old boy on Aug. 31.

Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said Harry Tolbert has been charged with felony theft and is also facing charges for another theft of a lawnmower.

Leavenworth Police reported the incident on Sept. 2, showing a door bell video of the suspect driving away on the mower in the area of Maple Avenue and Santa Fe Street.

“We appreciate the community support regarding this matter. We always need to watch out for our neighbors and report something when we see something,” Thompson said.

Police said someone else was able to recover the stolen riding mower.

Tolbert is currently being held on a $2,000 bond.

