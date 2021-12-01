Leavenworth man found guilty of aggravated assault after following driver

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — A Kansas man was found guilty of aggravated assault, a severity level 7-person felony, Tuesday after a two-day jury trial.

According to a release, the victim noticed the suspect, Eric Noell, 31, following her as she was leaving Saint Mary’s University heading north on Feb. 17, 2020.

The victim took several turns, but Noell’s truck was still following. She drove towards an area with a dead end and called her boyfriend.

Later, the boyfriend drove to her location, getting his vehicle between the two vehicles. The boyfriend then exited the vehicle to ask Noell why he was following the victim. The boyfriend’s father also arrived at the scene.

Noell gave contradicting statements before he was told to leave the area. He started to drive away when after he was approximately 60 yards away, he shot 3-4 times in the direction of the victim, her boyfriend, and his father, according to release.

“We are grateful no one got hurt in this incident,” Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said. “If you are ever in a situation you feel you are being followed, try to verify it is happening. Also, try not to panic, and head to a public area like a police station and call 911. This can be very scary, so do everything you can to assure you are safe.”

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Jan. 7.