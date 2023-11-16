LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — A jury found a Leavenworth man guilty of using an Apple AirTag to stalk his ex.

According to the court, Aaron Barber was charged with one misdemeanor count of stalking.

The court says the victim was driving home in April when she noticed her ex following her.

The victim told the court she got an alert on her phone about an AirTag being nearby.

She says she called police when she got home and a Leavenworth police officer found the AirTag on her vehicle.

The court was able to verify the AirTag belonged to Barber.

Barber is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 18, 2023.