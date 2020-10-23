Leavenworth man one of two charged in shooting of Salina police officer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Leavenworth man is one of two people facing charges in the shooting of a Salina police officer.

Adam Drew Humphrey, 36 of Leavenworth and Shawn Patrick Humphrey, 37, of Wichita face numerous charges including two counts each of attempted capital murder.

The charges were announced Friday by Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Aug. 30 after a Lincoln Town Car failed to stop at several stop signs. When officers tried to stop the vehicle, the driver fled.

One of the suspects fired several shots at officers, striking Officer Cody Wray in the foot. None of the other officers were harmed.

Adam Humphrey is being held in the Shawnee County jail, while Shawn Humphrey is being held in the Saline County jail.

The case was investigated by the KBI.