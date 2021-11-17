Leavenworth man pleads guilty for throwing ex-girlfriend’s dog into river

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — A 24-year-old Leavenworth man plead guilty Wednesday on charges to cruelty to animals.

On July 31, 2021, witnesses saw Davion Simpson arrive at the Riverfront Park in Leavenworth and drag a dog kennel out of the back of the car and throw the dog kennel into the Missouri River.

Inside the kennel was a tan mini poodle belonging to an ex-girlfriend of Simpson.

Thanks to two bystanders, the dog was rescued from the water before drowning.

It was learned that Simpson and his ex-girlfriend’s relationship had just ended. He had sent a text to a friend of his ex-girlfriend telling her that the dog was gone.

Sentencing for Simpson is set for Dec. 17 at 11 a.m.