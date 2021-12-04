LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — A Leavenworth man pleads guilty to attempted rape in 2019.

Thomas Henkle, 43, is accused of attempted rape in a case from August 16 of 2019. In the incident, police say a person who lived near the Leavenworth Interfaith Community of Hope reported hearing noises and a woman yelling in an empty lot across from her house.

When the police arrived, they found a woman unconscious with her pants and underwear off and Thomas Henkle lying in the grass near her.

When officers questioned Henkle, he tried telling them to leave and later told the police that he and the victim were having sex.

After a few minutes, the officers were able to wake the victim. She said she had no idea how she had gotten there or what had happened.

The officers took her to the hospital and arrested Henkle.

Sentencing is set for January 12.