LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — A 21-year-old Leavenworth, Kansas man has pled guilty to multiple charges Friday including kidnapping.

Dameon Lewis pled guilty to aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery and felony theft of property, according to Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson.

Lewis was charged based on events which occurred on February 20, 2022 where he went to a Murphy’s USA, a gas station in Leavenworth.

Court documents say he robbed an employee working at the gas station in the early morning hours. The employee was lured out of the store by Lewis telling her that an outside bathroom was flooding.

Lewis then proceeded to attack the victim and tried to push her in the bathroom. He then dragged her back into the gas station and demanded money from the register. Lewis then grabbed the money and her keys, taking the vehicle she took to work that day.

The victim called police immediately. He was arrested the following day.

“We never have enough appreciation for the workers at our gas stations and convenience stores,” Thompson said. “They work every day, even holidays, all hours of the day with the risk that someone like this may happen.”

Sentencing is set for October 28, 2022 at 11 a.m.

