LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — A Leavenworth, Kansas man pled guilty Wednesday to two counts of felony rape.

Jonathan Leenardo James, 37, committed the crimes at a home in Leavenworth on February 24, 2021, according to court records.

The victim was 10 years old at the time and familiar with James through his relationship with the child’s mother, according to court records.

The victim reported the crimes to her mother who notified the Leavenworth Police Department.

The police did a thorough investigation, including interviewing the child through the Child Advocacy Center.

“We must always listen to our children, even to the little things they tell us,” Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said. “Having that strong line of communication makes them feel comfortable to tell us the big things too.”

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for March 23, 2022.

