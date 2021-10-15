Leavenworth man pleads not guilty for allegedly throwing kennel with dog inside into river

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — A Leavenworth man has pleaded not guilty for allegedly throwing a dog kennel into the Missouri River with a dog inside of it.

Davion Simpson, 24, appeared Wednesday in Leavenworth County District Court for a preliminary hearing be he waived his right to his preliminary hearing.

According to court documents, Simpson has been charged with two counts of cruelty to animals.

In August, witnesses saw Simpson throw a dog kennel, with a dog inside into the Missouri River from the Metropolitan Bridge.

A witness, that was at Riverfront Park saw the dog in the river and rescued the dog.

Witnesses described the vehicle and Simpson.

He was then taken into custody.

A status hearing has been scheduled for Nov. 5.