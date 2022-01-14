Leavenworth man sentenced after attempting to sexually engage with teen

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — A 39-year-old Leavenworth, Kansas man was sentenced Friday after being convicted of one count of attempted aggravated indecent liberties with a child and two counts of attempted sexual exploitation of a child.

Jessie Andrew Phillips was sentenced to a total of 25 years in prison, according to Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson.

According to court documents, on May 5, 2020, officers took a report from a 13-year-old girl that she was awakened by Phillips who was lying next to her on the floor with his hand inside her underwear.

The victim quickly moved and Phillips acted as though he was asleep.

On May 16, 2019, Phillips was found to possess multiple images of a child under 18 years of age engaging in sexually explicit conduct, according to Thompson.

“This young lady showed amazing courage and strength by coming forward and telling what happened to her,” Thompson said. “Her actions lead to law enforcement discovering even more crimes.”