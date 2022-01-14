Leavenworth man sentenced for 2019 kidnapping, assault incident

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — A 32-year-old Leavenworth, Kansas man has been sentenced to over 24 years in prison for a 2019 incident that the Leavenworth County attorney calls “one of the worst crimes we have seen.”

Lonnie Alonzo Holmes was sentenced Friday after being found guilty at a jury trial for aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery and an aggravated battery. He was sentenced to 24 years and two months in prison.

The state requested the aggravated sentence with all counts running consecutive based on the brutality of the crime, multiple people committing the crime with Holmes playing a major role, including attacking the victim while he was in a physically vulnerable state.

Prosecutors say on Aug. 25, 2019, Holmes entered a home in Leavenworth while looking for a person in retaliation for damage to a vehicle.

The victim was inside the home but had no involvement with the damaged vehicle, according to prosecutors.

Holmes confined the victim at gunpoint demanding the whereabouts of the person he was looking for. When the victim was unable to tell Holmes the information, he and another suspect dragged the victim into a back bedroom where they tied him up using multiple electrical cords.

Holmes beat the victim with a crowbar multiple times around the head, neck, and chest area. While tied up, Holmes began to cut off the finger of the victim and then took the victim’s cell phone and money. Holmes also cut off the hair of the victim.

Prosecutors say after torturing the victim for some time, Holmes and another suspect left the home, leaving the victim fading in and out of consciousness while still tied up and bleeding from multiple wounds. Fortunately, the victim was later found and received medical attention.

“This was an incredibly heinous crime,” Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said. “Probably one of the worst crimes we have seen. Holmes had no remorse, no compassion, and made no comment at sentencing. We had no issue asking for aggravated sentences and running all counts consecutively.”