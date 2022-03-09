LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — A Leavenworth man was sentenced to more than 16 years in prison for the death of a 12-year-old boy.

Darvon Deshawn Thomas, 26, learned his fate Wednesday afternoon.

He was originally charged with first-degree murder for the death of Brian “BJ” Henderson Jr., of Kansas City, Missouri. As part of a plea deal, Thomas entered a no contest plea to second-degree murder.

According to court documents, Thomas took two teenagers to a Leavenworth pharmacy to buy a gun. Thomas gave a 17-year-old $400 to pay the seller in the parking lot.

As the seller drove away, the teenager told police he realized he’d bought a BB gun instead of the Glock they thought they were getting. He said Thomas told him to “get them” because they were stealing his money, and the teenager started firing at the car.

BJ’s sister previously told FOX4 she and a friend were running errands in Leavenworth, and her little brother tagged along. They were heading back to Kansas City when she said her friend insisted on making one last stop at the pharmacy. According to court documents, it was to sell the BB gun.

BJ was shot several times as they tried to leave the parking lot. BJ’s sister and her friend drove the boy to Children’s Mercy Hospital where the boy died of his injuries.

Prosecutors have charged at least two other teenagers in connection with the shooting.

