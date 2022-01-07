Leavenworth man sentenced for following woman, shooting at her and 2 others

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — A 31-year-old Leavenworth, Kansas man will spend over two years in prison for an aggravated assault incident that took place in early 2020.

Eric W. Noell was sentenced Friday to two years and five months in prison, according to Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson.

According to court documents, on Feb. 17, 2020, a woman left Saint Mary’s University and was heading north. As she drove, she noticed someone in a pick-up truck tailgating her.

The woman took several turns but the driver of the truck was still tailgating. She drove towards an area she knew was a dead-end and called her boyfriend about being afraid, according to court records.

The victim’s boyfriend drove to her location, getting his vehicle between the two vehicles and then exited the vehicle to ask Noell why he was following the victim so close down a dead-end road. The boyfriend’s father arrived at the scene a short time later.

Noell reportedly gave multiple contradicting statements before being told to lave the area. He then turned his truck around and when he was about 60 yards away he shot 3-4 times in the direction of the victim, her boyfriend and his father.

Noell was found guilty on Dec. 1, 2021 after a two-day trial.

“Our victim had serious fear when she was being followed,” Thompson said. “I can’t imagine what could have happened if it weren’t for her loved ones to assist her. I’d ask anyone who feels they are in a situation similar, please call 911, go to a public area or the police station, and protect yourself until you are sure you are safe.”