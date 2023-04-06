LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — A 23-year-old Leavenworth, Kansas man has been sentenced to serve more than five years in prison after pleading guilty to drug-related charges involving the possession and distribution of moon rocks, methamphetamine and other drugs.

Jadan Morgan was sentenced to five years and eight months in prison after he pleaded guilty to distributing marijuana and to the possession of paraphernalia with intent to manufacture.

The state asked for sentencing on both counts to run consecutive, but the court ordered both to run concurrently, according to Leavenworth District Attorney Todd Thompson.

According to court documents, Morgan was arrested on March 3, 2022, while Leavenworth County deputies were conducting surveillance in the parking of the Kansas State Parole Office in Lansing.

Officers eventually searched the vehicle Morgan arrived in due to the strong odor of marijuana smelled by the officer.

After a search warrant was obtained, officers searched the vehicle. Inside the vehicle, officers discovered various drugs and paraphernalia. Moon rocks, methamphetamine and Clonazolam were among the illegal drugs found inside the vehicle.

According to Leafly.com, moonrocks are a “THC megazord” made of cannabis buds dipped in hash oil, then rolled in kief.