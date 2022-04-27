LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — A 22-year-old Leavenworth man was sentenced Wednesday to nearly 10 years in prison for the May 4, 2021 killing of 31-year-old Floyd Ross, Jr.

A judge sentenced Cordell Marqueise Stewart to nine years and nine months based on his previous criminal history.

In March, Stewart pleaded guilty to shooting Ross at least twice.

Police were able to retrieve video of Floyd from that evening.

Video surveillance captured Ross and Stewart in the area of the N. 4th Street and Kiowa Street. The video captured muzzle flashes, Ross dropping to the ground, and Stewart running east on Kiowa street.

