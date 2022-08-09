LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — A 37-year-old Leavenworth, Kansas man has been sentenced after he pleaded guilty to aggravated criminal sodomy last month.

Terance Lee Dozier, Jr. was sentenced Tuesday to 25 years and 10 months in prison.

He was arrested by the Leavenworth Police Department after an investigation in which it was reported Dozier had molested two family members over a period of several years.

The initial disclosure of the abuse was made to a school counselor who notified authorities.

School officials reported to police who did a thorough investigation.

“These are some of the toughest and saddest cases we see, especially when children are constitutionally required to testify,” Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said. “Many children don’t feel comfortable enough to tell their own family, and we require them to tell twelve strangers with the perpetrator in the room.”

