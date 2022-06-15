LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — A 37-year-old Leavenworth, Kansas man has been sentenced to over two years in prison for striking a woman’s car, running from police and strangling a woman.

Robert Meyer was sentenced Wednesday to two years and three months in prison for three counts of aggravated battery, fleeing or attempting to elude police officers and an aggravated domestic battery.

According to court records, on August 20, 2020, a victim called police to report Meyer had repeatedly struck her car with his car. She told police that Meyer was driving a Buick Le Sabre and indicated the direction he was going.

Leavenworth police then began a chase in which Meyer violated multiple traffic stop lights and other traffic infractions.

Police eventually found Meyer at his father’s house. The damage to the vehicle matched the damage they found from the victim’s vehicle.

Meyer had also plead guilty to aggravated domestic battery following a different case. Another female victim reported she came home on Nov. 26, 2021 to find Meyer, who she was seeing, still in the home. She told police he was trying to get him to leave but Meyer ended up attacking and strangling her. Officers found injuries that matched her description of what occurred.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.