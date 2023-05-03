LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — A Leavenworth man who threatened police with a sword will spend time in prison.

A judge sentenced 56-year-old Lonnie Bailey, Jr. to more than three years in prison for aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

Leavenworth Police Officers arrested Bailey in December.

According to officers, they found Bailey holding a sword near West 7th and Chestnut in downtown Leavenworth.

Officers told Bailey to drop the weapon, That is when the officers said Bailey began yelling at them. Officers approached Bailey and gave him commands to follow.

As officers got closer to Bailey, they reported he unsheathed the weapon and raised it above his head.

Bailey eventually put the sword back in its sheath and told officers, “Shoot me punk,” multiple times. Court documents show Bailey eventually threw the sword and police arrested him.