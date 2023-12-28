LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — A 29-year-old Leavenworth, Kansas man was sentenced this week for attempting to use a bed sheet to choke an officer at the Leavenworth County Jail.

During a sentencing hearing on Wednesday, the defense stated that Shaun Rogan was detoxing from the effects of fentanyl when he battered the officer.

Rogan was sentenced to one year and one month in the Kansas Department of Corrections.

According to court documents, on Aug. 14, officers were conducting their official duties at the jail when Rogan called them to his cell. At the time, he was in a single-person cell and on heightened watch status as he detoxed.

Rogan told officers he need his jail-issued blanket and washcloth exchanged because they were dirty, according to court documents. As an officer was leaving the cell to exchange the items, Rogan used the sheet to wrap around the officer’s neck to try and choke the officer.

During a plea hearing in November, Rogan pleaded “no contest” the the charge of battery on a law enforcement officer.