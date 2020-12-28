Leavenworth man sentenced to over 13 years in prison for intentionally running over man with pickup truck

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — A Leavenworth man will spend over a decade in prison after he intentionally hit another man with his pickup truck.

Stephen Wayne Cox, 38, was sentenced to 13.5 years in prison Monday in Leavenworth County District Court.

According to prosecutors, in May 2016, Cox saw his ex-girlfriend inside of a car with another man near S. Broadway and Spruce Streets in Leavenworth.

Cox followed the car to 20th and Spruce and threw a metal object at the vehicle. When the man in the car got out, Cox hit him with his pickup truck.

The victim suffered several broken ribs and a broken leg.

At sentencing, Cox asked the judge for probation or a lesser sentence, but that request was denied.

He’s currently in custody in the Leavenworth County jail.