LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — A 37-year-old Leavenworth, Kansas man convicted of two counts of aggravated criminal sodomy has pleaded guilty.

Terance Lee Dozier was arrested back in March by the Leavenworth Police Department after an investigation in which it was reported he had molested two children when they were approximately 8 or 9 years old and continued over a period of several years, according to Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson.

According to a plea agreement, it is anticipated Dozier will serve 29 years and three months or 26 years in the Kansas Department of Corrections and be a registered sex offender.

The initial disclosure of the abuse was made to a school counselor who notified authorities.

We are grateful for the work school counselors, teachers, and staff do to protect their students,” Thompson said. “Children may not always disclose to their parents first, sometimes it’s their friends or other trusted authority. Whomever it may be, please listen.”

