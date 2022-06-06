LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — The Leavenworth Police Department are investigating a homicide after they found a woman dead in the apartment of a suspect in a stabbing and carjacking Sunday night.

According to police, officers were called to the 1400 block of 5th Avenue on reports of a stabbing at about 8 p.m. On scene, they found a 45-year-old man with multiple stab wounds and his car had been stolen.

The 45-year-old was transported to Kansas City Hospital to treat serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

A 40-year-old suspect was taken into custody without incident several blocks from the scene.

The suspect was booked on attempted murder and robbery.

As police continued to investigate, they arrived at the suspect’s apartment on a welfare check and found a 41-year-old woman dead inside.

The Leavenworth Police Department is investigating it as a homicide related to a domestic violence situation.

