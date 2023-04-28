LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — A Leavenworth man surrendered to police about 10 minutes after officer found another man seriously injured.

The Leavenworth Police Department says officers responded to a house near North 13th Street and Cheyenne Street around 9 a.m. Friday.

They found a man suffering from multiple gunshot injuries. Officers said the victim is hospitalized, but is expected to survive.

Minutes after officers arrived at the house, a suspect turned himself into police at the Leavenworth Police Station.

Investigators believe the shooting likely happened during a fight between the two men.

The shooting remains under investigation and there are no arrests in the case at this time.