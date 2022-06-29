LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — The Leavenworth, Kansas Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a 59-year-old man who hasn’t been seen in over a week.

Police said Derrick U. Collins was last seen on June 20 in the area of Home Depot and Hardee’s near S. 4th Street and Eisenhower Road.

Collins is described as standing 5’7″ and weighs 193 pounds.

Police said he has a medical condition that requires regular attention.

Anyone who has seen Collins or may have provided him any assistance since June 20 is asked to call Leavenworth Police at (913) 758-2942.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.