LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — The Leavenworth Police Department is investigating a homicide.

Officers responded to a call about gunfire on Osage Street between Broadway and 7th Street around 6:50 a.m. Wednesday.

They found the body of a man inside a duplex.

Officers arrested a 33-year-old man from Leavenworth in connection with the homicide. The suspect is held in the Leavenworth County jail on second-degree murder charges.

The department said an investigation into the shooting is underway.

