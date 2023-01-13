LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — The Leavenworth, Kansas Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect involved in a recent shooting.

Police said the shooting took place just after midnight on Thursday, Jan. 5 near Limit Street and Martin Luther King Drive.

The victim was shot in the right forearm and right shin, according to police. He is out of the hospital at this time.

Anyone with information or who can help identify the suspect in the pictures below, you are asked to contact detectives at (913) 758-2942 or leave a tip at (913) 682-CLUE (2583).