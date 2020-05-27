Leavenworth police say incident that started with active shooter leads closure of Centennial Bridge

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — Leavenworth police are investigating a shooting that happened on the Centennial Bridge Wednesday morning that started as an active situation, that person was eventually disarmed by a soldier.

The bridge was closed at about 11 a.m., and is still closed as of 2:30 p.m., there’s no estimate for when it may reopen.

So far FOX4 has learned that a 30-year-old victim was shot and suffered unknown injuries, we’re still gathering details about everything that led up to the shooting and whether anyone else was injured during the same event.

There will be a 3 p.m. news conference from Leavenworth police that you can watch on this page for the latest updates.