LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — The Leavenworth, Kansas Police Department is continuing to ask the public for help in locating a 59-year-old man who hasn’t been seen in over two weeks.

Derrick U. Collins was last seen on June 20 in the area of Home Depot and Hardee’s near S. 4th Street and Eisenhower Road, according to police.

Collins is described as standing 5’7″ and weighs 193 pounds.

He has a medical condition that requires regular attention, according to police.

Police tell FOX4 as of Tuesday, July 5, there are no new updates and they have not received any leads.

Anyone who has seen Collins or may have provided him any assistance since June 20 is asked to call Leavenworth Police at (913) 758-2942.

