LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — The Leavenworth Police Department is continuing to ask for help from the public in locating 59-year-old Derrick U. Collins, who has been missing now for a month.

He has a medical condition that requires regular attention, according to police.

Collins was last seen on June 20, 2022 in the area of Home Depot and Hardee’s near S. 4th Street and Eisenhower Road.

He is described as standing 5’7″ and weighs 193 pounds.

Police tell FOX4 as of Wednesday, July 20, there are no new updates and he is still missing.

Anyone who has seen Collins or may have provided him any assistance since June 20 is asked to call Leavenworth Police at (913) 758-2942.

