Leavenworth shooting: 21-year-old charged with first-degree murder

Picture of Cordell M. Stewart from the Leavenworth County Jail.

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — A Kansas man has been charged in regards to deadly shooting two weeks ago.

21-year-old Cordell M. Stewart is charged with first-degree murder, according to Leavenworth County Prosecutor Todd Thompson.

Police responded to North Fourth and Kiowa streets on May 5 around 10:30 p.m. When they arrived, they Floyd E. Ross Jr., 31. He was unresponsive.

Ross was taken to a hospital where he died.

Police investigated the incident as a homicide, but they did not have a suspect or a motive at the time of the shooting, FOX4 previously reported. Thompson’s statement did not include any additional information, other than that Stewart is set to appear in court today, May 15.

FOX4 has requested court documents to find out more about the investigation into Stewart.

We will continue to follow this story and provide more information as it is made available.

