Leavenworth teacher sentenced for sending sexually explicit photos to student

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — A teacher with Leavenworth High School has been sentenced and ordered to register as a sex offender for 25 years after sending sexually explicit photos and conversations to a student.

Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said 32-year-old Kyle Klofstad was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison for attempted electronic solicitation, in which the offender believes to be a child under the age of 14, from an incident on Nov. 21, 2020.

According to Thompson, Klofstad, using a Facebook profile under “Joey Samhaven,” had sexually explicit conversations and sent sexually explicit images of himself on Facebook Messenger to one of his freshman JROTC students.

Thompson said the victim’s guardian asked the court that Klofstad not be released from prison before the victim turned 18 years of age.

“Social media can be a very dangerous tool when misused,” Thompson said. “Parents need to monitor their kids social media and explain to them why they are doing it. Also, we need to have honest conversations with children that is safe and necessary to report when things like this happen.”