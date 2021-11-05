Leavenworth woman and child seriously injured in crash involving semi

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — A 30-year-old Leavenworth woman and a 9-year-old Leavenworth boy are recovering in the hospital after they were involved in a crash Friday morning involving a semi.

The crash was reported just after 7:30 a.m. on northbound U.S. Highway 73, just before the K-192 junction.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reports both vehicles involved were traveling north on U.S. 73 when the driver of the semi struck the rear of the vehicle the woman and child were in, causing it turn and strike the side of the semi’s trailer as it passed.

The came to a rest north of the intersection. The 33-year-old driver of the semi was reported to have no injuries.

The 30-year-old Leavenworth woman and driver of the other vehicle was taken to Overland Park regional Hospital with suspected serious injuries.

A 9-year-old child who was in the vehicle was taken to Children’s Mercy with suspected serious injuries.

Everyone involved were wearing seatbelts, according to KHP.

The crash remains under investigation.