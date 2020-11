LEAVENWORTH, Kan. – Leavenworth police have a suspect in custody in a Friday homicide.

A relative went to the home of 31-year-old Joshua Gilson when he didn’t show up for work and found him dead.

Police arrested his wife as well as another man.

Alexandra Gilson is charged with first-degree murder, and Michael Samulczy is accused of obstruction. Court documents further detailing the charges were not immediately available.