Leavenworth woman facing charges in stabbing death of fiance

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — A Leavenworth woman is facing charges in the stabbing death of her fiance over the weekend.

Leavenworth Police responded to the stabbing shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday in the 2500 block of 4th Avenue.

The victim, identified as 44-year-old Jerrold Rhodes, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Leavenworth Police Chief Pat Kitchens tells FOX4 the focus of the investigation is domestic violence.

Detectives arrested 39-year-old Eva Banks for second-degree murder.

Kitchens said the incident was referred to the Leavenworth County Attorney where charges were filed Monday.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android