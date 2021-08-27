Leavenworth woman pleads guilty to stabbing, killing husband in October 2020

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — A 32-year-old Leavenworth woman has pleaded guilty stabbing and killing her husband in October of last year.

Alexandra Gilson, 32, of Leavenworth, has plead guilty to first-degree murder for the Oct. 2020 stabbing death of her husband Joshua Gilson.

According to Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson, first-degree murder is an off-grid felony with a sentence of life in prison with the first chance of parole in 25 years.

According to court documents, on October 30, 2020, Joshua GIlson was found dead after being stabbed 29 times in the couple’s home.

Sentencing for Alexandra Gilson is set for October 1, 2021 at 1 p.m.

Another suspect in the case, 37-year-old Jeffrey Samulczyk, is set for a jury trial on January 10, 2022.

“We are glad she has taken responsibility for her actions, but that obviously doesn’t bring her husband back. Our continued thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Gilson’s family and friends.”