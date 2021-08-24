Leavenworth woman sentenced for 2016 DUI incident at Burger King drive-thru

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — A 46-year-old Leavenworth woman was sentenced to six months in jail for her six DUI incident at a Burger King back in 2016.

According to Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson, the State asked for the maximum 12 months sentence.

Angela Salazar was found guilty on June 7, 2021, of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Angela Salazar, 46, of Leavenworth, Kansas, was sentenced to six months in jail for a DUI incident at a Burger King drive-thru in Lansing, Kansas in June 2016.

Around 6 a.m. in June, 2016, Lansing officers responded to a call of a possible intoxicated driver at the Burger King in Lansing.

Officers found Salazar arguing with Burger King employees through the drive-thru window. Officers found her half in the vehicle with another passenger sitting in the passenger seat.

The vehicle did have an ignition interlock device inside but employees reported seeing Salazar driving and upon her trying to order food, acting belligerent and yelling.

Following an investigation, Lansing officers found clues of impairment and Salazar admitted to drinking since she had gotten off of work at 2 a.m.